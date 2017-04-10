Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year finalists named
Four finalists were named for this year's 2017-2018 Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year competition. Pictured here, last year's celebration dinner, during which two teachers, Shawna Hawes of Valley View Middle School of Pleasant Hill, and Gina Minder-Maldonado of Oakley Elementary School, in Concord were named the county's Teacher of the Year, on Sept.
