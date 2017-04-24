Concord toddler rescued from hot tub;...

Concord toddler rescued from hot tub; police investigating

A 20-month-old toddler is recovering at a hospital tonight after falling into a hot tub at his home in Concord, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Claycord Avenue on reports of a toddler that had drowned and been removed from a hot tub.

