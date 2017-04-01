Concord Residents Arrested in Connection with Berkeley Home Burglary
At about 8 p.m., police received a call about a possible burglary in progress in the 2800 block of Sacramento Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who matched a witness description walking away from the home where a window had been smashed, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|chub
|102
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Raddock
|218
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Mar 28
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC