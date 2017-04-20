Concord Police Arrest Wednesday Night...

Concord Police Arrest Wednesday Night Shooting Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ClayCord.com

The suspect, 29-year-old Richard Wayne Anderson of Concord, allegedly fired two shots at the victim after an argument in the 2000 block of Pacheco Street at about 10 p.m., according to police. The man wasn't hit by either shot and Anderson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into jail, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Hasbeen Hillary 235
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr hbcman45 192
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 19 Sammy 115
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Apr 14 neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,472,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC