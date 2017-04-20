Concord Police Arrest Wednesday Night Shooting Suspect
The suspect, 29-year-old Richard Wayne Anderson of Concord, allegedly fired two shots at the victim after an argument in the 2000 block of Pacheco Street at about 10 p.m., according to police. The man wasn't hit by either shot and Anderson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into jail, police said.
