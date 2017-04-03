Concord: One-Year-Old Child Dies in Backyard Swimming Pool
A one-year-old child has died after being found unconscious in the pool of a Concord home, according to the Concord Police Dept. Police say at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Leland Way regarding a lost one-year-old child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|21 skype
|115
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Dianna
|7
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Mar 28
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC