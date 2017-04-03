Concord: One-Year-Old Child Dies in B...

Concord: One-Year-Old Child Dies in Backyard Swimming Pool

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ClayCord.com

A one-year-old child has died after being found unconscious in the pool of a Concord home, according to the Concord Police Dept. Police say at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Leland Way regarding a lost one-year-old child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr 21 skype 115
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Sun Dianna 7
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 31 Raddock 218
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC