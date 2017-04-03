Concord: Infant girl found in backyar...

Concord: Infant girl found in backyard pool dies

An infant has died at an area hospital after being found in a home's backyard swimming pool Sunday afternoon, authorities said. At 4:43 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Leland Way for a report of a missing 1-year-old girl, Concord police Cpl.

