Concord: Hazardous materials team called to office building

19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Hazardous materials crews were called to an office Wednesday afternoon after a what was reported to be a formaldehyde spill, dispatchers for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Fire crews also were summoned to 4040 Nelson Avenue around 12:40 p.m. and evacuations were ordered in the building.

