Concord Earth Day Work Party at Hillcrest Park
The City of Concord will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Hillcrest Community Park, Olivera Road at Grant Street. "We invite the community to celebrate our planet, and bring the family out to improve one of Concord's most popular parks," says Concord Events Program Coordinator Shannon Griffin.
