Concord BART Station Slated to Link with Popular Plaza
Crews perform preliminary work ahead of a project in Concord designed to link the local BART station and Todos Santos Plaza. Crews in Concord on Monday will break ground on a multimillion dollar project designed to link the local BART station with a popular city plaza.
