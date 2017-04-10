Concord BART Station Slated to Link w...

Concord BART Station Slated to Link with Popular Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Crews perform preliminary work ahead of a project in Concord designed to link the local BART station and Todos Santos Plaza. Crews in Concord on Monday will break ground on a multimillion dollar project designed to link the local BART station with a popular city plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr Sammysissy999 172
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 8 hr Well Well 9
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Fri neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC