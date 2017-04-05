Community briefs: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez
The Pleasant Hill Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals until April 15, for its 2017 community grants. Community-based and public organizations that provide recreational, educational and cultural services to the residents of Pleasant Hill are eligible to apply.
