Clayton Valley Charter High School Honored as a California Gold Ribbon School
Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord has been recognized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson as a 2017 California Gold Ribbon Schools Award recipient. The Gold Ribbon Awards acknowledges California schools that have made gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|7 min
|looking for daddy
|226
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Jenny
|240
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC