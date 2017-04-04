Claycord Online Museum - The Bishop E...

Claycord Online Museum - The Bishop Estates Neighborhood in Concord

Thanks to "Wood in the Hood" for these great advertisements from the opening of the Bishop Estates Neighborhood in Concord! ABOUT THE CLAYCORD ONLINE MUSEUM : The Claycord Online Museum is made up of historical photos, documents & anything else that has to do with the history of our area. If you have any old photos or items that you'd like to place in the Claycord Online Museum, just scan or take a photo of them, and send them to the following address: [email protected]

Concord, CA

