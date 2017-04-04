Catalytic Converters Stolen from Vehicles at N. Concord, Concord BART Stations

The "1 year old" is a police description and may be a child that's 12 months to 23.9 months old. So what is the cost 2 mill sounds right at least on the books ....that sure is a lot of road repair that is actually Why is the light being installed? While a couple of people mentioned the bike trail it seems this light would be about as far away >> Kids, even that young, can scale a 6 foot fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.