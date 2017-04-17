Can craft beer get millennials to mov...

Can craft beer get millennials to move to a burbs?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

CONCORD >> Concord VIBE, a program promoting the city to young professionals looking for a hip place to live, work or open a business, is the brainchild of a 30-year-old San Diego transplant. “I started noticing there was a younger population than is normally attributed to Concord,” said Pedro Garcia, who moved here in 2015 to take an economic development specialist position with the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 min Someonepiii 173
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 10 hr Guest 11
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Apr 14 neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC