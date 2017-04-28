Big-Rig Trailer on Fire on Southbound I-680 Near Hwy.4 in Concord
Jerry Brown signed $ 5 Billion dollar tax hike... you don't have to own a car or buy gas to be affected by this, in @hmmmm The illegal migrant workers send our American dollars back home, to the tune of around 26 BILLION in 2016. Actually Job's and the economy are off to a good start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Jenny
|240
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|jsmith12345672 - ...
|219
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC