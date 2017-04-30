Bay Area congressman's cancer survivor caucus raises attention on research funding
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier , center, addresses public and local officials during an Oath of Office ceremony administered by retired Rep. George Miller, of Martinez, at the Concord City Council chamber in Concord, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. Now an East Bay congressman is launching a new caucus that members of Congress no doubt hope they'll never have to join: the Congressional Cancer Survivors Caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|36 min
|Stereoscarab314
|269
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC