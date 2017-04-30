Bay Area congressman's cancer survivo...

Bay Area congressman's cancer survivor caucus raises attention on research funding

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier , center, addresses public and local officials during an Oath of Office ceremony administered by retired Rep. George Miller, of Martinez, at the Concord City Council chamber in Concord, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. Now an East Bay congressman is launching a new caucus that members of Congress no doubt hope they'll never have to join: the Congressional Cancer Survivors Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 36 min Stereoscarab314 269
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Apr 14 neighborhood sens... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC