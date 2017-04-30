Bay Area congressman's cancer survivor caucus raises attention on research funding

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier , center, addresses public and local officials during an Oath of Office ceremony administered by retired Rep. George Miller, of Martinez, at the Concord City Council chamber in Concord, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. Now an East Bay congressman is launching a new caucus that members of Congress no doubt hope they'll never have to join: the Congressional Cancer Survivors Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.