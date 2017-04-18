Bay Area cities choosing mediation ov...

Bay Area cities choosing mediation over rent control

Saturday

CONCORD >> As the divisive debate over rent control spread across the Bay Area last year, city leaders settled on mediation as a compromise between tenants seeking relief from soaring housing costs and landlords averse to capping rent increases. In March 2016, Alameda adopted an ordinance that requires landlords to notify the city's Rent Review Advisory Committee of increases greater than 5 percent.

