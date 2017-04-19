BART Seeks Feedback on Bike, Pedestrian Access at Planned and Existing Stations
As BART extends it reach deeper into Eastern Contra Costa County, the transit agency is studying ways to improve pedestrian, bike, car and public transit connections to its stations. The "North Concord to Antioch BART Access Study" examines possible new pedestrian and bike routs, crosswalks, parking and pick-up and drop-off areas, among other things.
