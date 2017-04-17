BART plaza renovation connects Concord station, downtown
BART and the city of Concord are rolling out the red carpet for passengers going to the city's downtown from the station with a $3.2 million project that was dedicated Monday. BART is rebuilding the station's plaza, adding a walkway that connects with Grant Street leading to downtown, agency and city officials said at the dedication ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|johnatron192
|178
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|7 hr
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Mon
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC