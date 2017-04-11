Antioch: Affordable apartment complex...

Antioch: Affordable apartment complex accepting applications

The 19-unit Lyle Morris Apartments at 4553 Delta Fair Blvd. are scheduled to open in May. The 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are available to extremely low-, very low- , and low-income households. Placement on the waiting list will be determined by lottery.

