Antioch: Affordable apartment complex accepting applications
The 19-unit Lyle Morris Apartments at 4553 Delta Fair Blvd. are scheduled to open in May. The 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are available to extremely low-, very low- , and low-income households. Placement on the waiting list will be determined by lottery.
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|1 hr
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|1 hr
|ok.
|2
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|trackstar921x
|160
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|8 hr
|Mike
|82
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 7
|Phil
|2
