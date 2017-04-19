About to celebrate 106th birthday, Co...

About to celebrate 106th birthday, Concord woman shares secrets to longevity

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A life abundant in fortitude and gratitude are ingredients for longevity for a Concord woman who celebrates her 106th birthday on Saturday. Grilled hamburgers and chocolate sundaes are Katherine Scandissio's celebratory cuisine of choice, and Concord's mayor is slated to pay her a visit at a board and care where she has lived since last August.

