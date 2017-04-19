About to celebrate 106th birthday, Concord woman shares secrets to longevity
A life abundant in fortitude and gratitude are ingredients for longevity for a Concord woman who celebrates her 106th birthday on Saturday. Grilled hamburgers and chocolate sundaes are Katherine Scandissio's celebratory cuisine of choice, and Concord's mayor is slated to pay her a visit at a board and care where she has lived since last August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|34 min
|Blaster
|233
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Alex Johnson
|190
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC