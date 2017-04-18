1 arrested, another wanted, in Walgreens cosmetics robberies
Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California. Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Kelley
|227
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Dntt
|184
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Sammy
|115
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Tue
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC