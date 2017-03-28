Young Antioch man killed after being ...

Young Antioch man killed after being hit by three cars on I-680 in...

On Saturday morning, March 25, at around 4:40am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a hit and run traffic collision on northbound I-680 south of Monument Blvd. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival it was determined a pedestrian was struck by three vehicles. The first vehicle to strike the pedestrian left the scene.

