Woman in Concord drives into storefront

Woman in Concord drives into storefront

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SFGate

A woman trying to park at a store in the 3400 block of Willow Pass road in Concord hit the gas when she meant to tap on the brakes, sending her car careening forward into the establishment, police said Monday. A woman trying to park at a store in the 3400 block of Willow Pass road in Concord hit the gas when she meant to tap on the brakes, sending her car careening forward into the establishment, police said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr Private098 38
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 hr Kelly 211
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) Mar 1 Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC