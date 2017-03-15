Wayback Burger Opening Soon in Concord
Put your cardiologist on notice, a new burger chain is opening soon in the old Starbucks location on Clayton Rd., near Denkinger. Wayback Burger, which has dozens of restaurants throughout the United States, and a few internationally, placed their 'coming soon' sign in the window recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Billlovescock
|61
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Luke A
|213
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC