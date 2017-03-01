ViewPoints by Laura Hoffmeister: Concord's Putnam Clubhouse works quietly, successfully
This past week I had the honor to attend the Putnam Clubhouse 10th anniversary. What is the Putnam Clubhouse? The Concord nonprofit provides programs and support services in a welcoming community day environment where adults recovering from mental illness come to rebuild their lives.
