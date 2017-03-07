Vehicle Crashes Through Front Doors of Ross in Concord
For the second time in less than 24-hours, a vehicle has crashed through the front of a Concord business. The PT Cruiser slammed through the front doors of Ross on Ygnacio Valley Rd. in Concord just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
