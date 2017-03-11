Trailer Thieves Arrested in Concord, Stolen Property Recovered
Two people were arrested at 5 a.m. today after they stole a hydraulic trailer on Clayton Way in Concord, according to police. The resident heard the truck drive away with the trailer, and called police.
