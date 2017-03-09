Tour the Alhambra Cemetery in Martinez on March 12 & March 22

We may have it coming overhead next three days. Aluminum Overcast B-17 March 10-12, 2017 Concord, CA - @Kirkwood #81 - Can't see the plane due to cloud cover, but from the sound of the plane from my home office, it has to HUH DIDNT WE GET RID OF BROWN BEFORE ..OK RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU BROUGHT BROWN BACK FOR A SECOND TIME .......SORRY FOR CAPS THEY Kids need to learn many things from their first job, which is usually at a fast food restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.