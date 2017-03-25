Tiny house on the market built by Con...

Tiny house on the market built by Concord high school students

In the Bay Area's hot housing market, one tiny house in Concord drew a line of prospective buyers on Saturday. The house was the project of Concord High School's construction technology class and is being auctioned off this month.

