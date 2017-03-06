Starting Today - Concord to Halt 'Cut-Through' Traffic on Streets off Clayton Rd.
At the request of local residents, the City of Concord plans to put measures in place to reduce the number of non-resident vehicles traveling from Clayton Road through neighborhoods located near Treat Boulevard during the weekday morning commute period, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning today, new signage posted on Clayton Road will prohibit westbound left turns and/or eastbound right turns at the following intersections during morning commute hours: La Vista Avenue, Cape Cod Way, Bel Air Drive and Marclair Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Juiceman270
|26
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Sat
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Dave
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Kelly
|207
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Feb 28
|Hue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC