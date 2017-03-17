St. Patrick's Day green donuts! Today only at Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts
Luckily, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts are dying their fried goodness green today in honor of St. Patrick's Day. So you can swing by, order a dozen for your co-workers, and stuff one in your mouth on your way in the door.
