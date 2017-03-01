Richmond: 13th Amendment ending slavery to be focus of screening, discussion
The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution will be the subject of a film and discussion by a panel of public officials at De Anza High School on March 4. The school is at 5000 Valley Road. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will feature the documentary "13TH" by Ava Duvernay, who also directed the film "Selma."
