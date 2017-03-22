Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez from March 9-15

Possession: A 29-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both Concord transients, were arrested at 9:29 a.m. in the 1200 block of Willow Pass Road on suspicion of possessing controlled substance paraphernalia. Arrest: In the 1700 block of Detroit Avenue, a 20-year-old Concord man was arrested at 6:36 p.m. on suspicion of resisting an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.