Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Ple...

Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez from March 9-15

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Possession: A 29-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both Concord transients, were arrested at 9:29 a.m. in the 1200 block of Willow Pass Road on suspicion of possessing controlled substance paraphernalia. Arrest: In the 1700 block of Detroit Avenue, a 20-year-old Concord man was arrested at 6:36 p.m. on suspicion of resisting an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 39 min Lucas 86
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Thu Helen 1
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Wed Living Lean 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
Sunvalley Mall Hook Up Mar 16 zanker100 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC