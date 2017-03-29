Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez from March 16-22

False I.D.: A 23-year-old Concord man was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on suspicion of unauthorized use of another's identification in the 1300 block of Galindo Street. Possession: In the 2100 block of Solano Way, a 26-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance at 7:16 p.m. Concealed weapon: A Concord man, 23, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger at 5:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Market Street.

