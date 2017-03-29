Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez from March 16-22
False I.D.: A 23-year-old Concord man was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on suspicion of unauthorized use of another's identification in the 1300 block of Galindo Street. Possession: In the 2100 block of Solano Way, a 26-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance at 7:16 p.m. Concealed weapon: A Concord man, 23, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger at 5:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Market Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|93
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Tue
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC