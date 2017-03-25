Pleasant Hill: Antioch man dead after hit by three vehicles
A 20-year-old Antioch man was killed early Saturday morning on Interstate 680 after he was hit by three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was standing in the northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of Monument Boulevard, around 4:40 a.m. when a car struck him.
