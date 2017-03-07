NewPark mall is the latest shopping center to reinvent itself with...
As malls increasingly add activities and dining options to their retail offerings, the recently renovated NewPark Mall is about to unveil a massive new entertainment complex that is slated to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. John's Incredible Pizza, a California-based chain of family entertainment centers, is expanding its footprint and opening its first location in the East Bay.
