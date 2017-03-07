NewPark mall is the latest shopping c...

NewPark mall is the latest shopping center to reinvent itself with...

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

As malls increasingly add activities and dining options to their retail offerings, the recently renovated NewPark Mall is about to unveil a massive new entertainment complex that is slated to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. John's Incredible Pizza, a California-based chain of family entertainment centers, is expanding its footprint and opening its first location in the East Bay.

