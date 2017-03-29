Mt. Diablo Unified: Mystery surrounds Measure C bond discussion
In one of the science classrooms at Mount Diablo High School, Keith Byrd prepares the flooring in Concord, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013. School does not start until Aug. 28, but teachers return early next week to begin getting ready for the school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|someone pii
|94
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Mar 28
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC