Monthly Gas Prices Jump 15-Cents Per Gallon in Bay Area
Average gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon between February and March in the Bay Area and are nearly 75 cents higher than the national average and 2 cents above the state average, AAA officials said. The Bay Area's gas prices are averaging $3.02 while national prices are averaging $2.28 and California's are averaging $3, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by AAA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Garfield
|216
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|shayan
|64
|Sunvalley Mall Hook Up
|Thu
|zanker100
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC