Monthly Gas Prices Jump 15-Cents Per Gallon in Bay Area

Average gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon between February and March in the Bay Area and are nearly 75 cents higher than the national average and 2 cents above the state average, AAA officials said. The Bay Area's gas prices are averaging $3.02 while national prices are averaging $2.28 and California's are averaging $3, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by AAA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.