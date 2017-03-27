Moderates hold key to California road repair tax plan
The fate of Gov. Jerry Brown's push to raise more than $5 billion a year to fix decrepit roads and bridges lies with a handful of centrist lawmakers in the California Legislature. With an aggressive self-imposed deadline next week, the Democratic governor and top legislative leaders hit the road Thursday to pressure two moderate Democrats in Concord who will cast decisive votes on a major piece of Brown's legacy.
