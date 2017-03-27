Loyal employees honored by county

Loyal employees honored by county

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Point Reyes Light

Workers are more and more likely these days to list a string of employers on their resumes. But some people still stick with one for quite a while: Last week, the county honored 37 employees, a few of them living or working in West Marin, who have worked for Marin for 30, 35 or 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr Home alone 99
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 18 hr Raddock 218
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC