Loyal employees honored by county
Workers are more and more likely these days to list a string of employers on their resumes. But some people still stick with one for quite a while: Last week, the county honored 37 employees, a few of them living or working in West Marin, who have worked for Marin for 30, 35 or 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Home alone
|99
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Raddock
|218
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|Mar 28
|S Kimo
|4
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Notghetto
|236
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC