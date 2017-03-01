In brief: Walnut Creek and Lamorinda, March 3 and beyond
The Parkinson's Support Group will have three concurrent individual meetings, followed by a group session from 9 to noon March 18, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2100 Tice Valley Blvd., in Walnut Creek. All are welcome.
