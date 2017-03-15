In brief: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant ...

In brief: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Trepa will earn a $196,000 salary plus medical and retirement benefits. She will oversee the information technology, finance and human resources departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Jojo 62
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 12 hr Ron 214
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) Mar 1 Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC