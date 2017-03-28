House Fire Quickly Brought Under Control This Afternoon
Fire crews quickly brought a single-alarm house fire in Concord under control this afternoon, according to a fire spokesman. At about 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a single-family home on fire in the 1700 block of Oakmead Drive at the corner of Toyon Drive, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.
