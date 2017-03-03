Happening Today: Funeral service for ...

Happening Today: Funeral service for deputy struck by bus

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KRON 4

Today the funeral for Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley is taking place in Concord at the Concord Pavilion. The Concord law enforcement community and officers from across the Bay Area will be there to say goodbye to their fallen brother one last time.

