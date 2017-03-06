Hail Returns Today As Bay Area Mountain Peaks Get Dusting Of Snow
As the mercury dropped Sunday, the strange, mercurial precipitation - with rain one moment, rainbows the next, and even, at times, hail - might be back to baffle us all again today. First, proof that those freezing droplets weren't just your imagination or some kind of collective delusion: The hail caused some very real problems, like two vehicle collisions according to NBC Bay Area as California Highway Patrol urged caution and predicted delays.
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|More Citizens United
|208
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Juiceman270
|26
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Mar 1
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Feb 28
|Hue
|1
