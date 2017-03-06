Hail Returns Today As Bay Area Mounta...

Hail Returns Today As Bay Area Mountain Peaks Get Dusting Of Snow

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

As the mercury dropped Sunday, the strange, mercurial precipitation - with rain one moment, rainbows the next, and even, at times, hail - might be back to baffle us all again today. First, proof that those freezing droplets weren't just your imagination or some kind of collective delusion: The hail caused some very real problems, like two vehicle collisions according to NBC Bay Area as California Highway Patrol urged caution and predicted delays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr More Citizens United 208
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mon Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
News Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10) Mar 1 Michelle 6
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC