Governor Brown Proposes $52B Transit Investment Package, Blocks Public from Concord Appearance

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday a landmark transportation investment package that, if approved by state lawmakers, will funnel billions of dollars in funding to transportation infrastructure improvements and safety. Brown was in Concord today to discuss the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which proposes investing $52.4 billion over the next decade, with the funds split equally between state and local investments.

