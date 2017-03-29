Good Neighbors by Faith Barnidge: Kiwanis, golf tourney helping families
Kiwanis Club of Walnut Creek has a lot to celebrate this year - its 70th anniversary of serving our community - and as sponsors of the 25th "Golf-4-Kids" golf tournament Monday, May 8, at Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek. Proceeds will benefit Bay Area Crisis Nursery in Concord, a warm, loving, homelike environment for children from birth through 11 years of age offering free 24-hour residential care for children whose families are in crisis.
