Good Neighbors by Faith Barnidge: John Muir Health's Caring Hands support seniors

Volunteers of the Caring Hands program at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek and Concord were thanked for their dedication and service providing seniors unable to leave their homes with a little transportation and a lot of good cheer recently at the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner. The event welcomed 140 Caring Hands volunteers, who are matched one-on-one with seniors in need over age 60, enabling them to remain independent.

