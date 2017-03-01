Good Neighbors by Faith Barnidge: John Muir Health's Caring Hands support seniors
Volunteers of the Caring Hands program at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek and Concord were thanked for their dedication and service providing seniors unable to leave their homes with a little transportation and a lot of good cheer recently at the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner. The event welcomed 140 Caring Hands volunteers, who are matched one-on-one with seniors in need over age 60, enabling them to remain independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Full
|15
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|MAGA2016
|46
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Kelly
|207
|Antioch man arrested after police chase (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Michelle
|6
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Wed
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Tue
|Hue
|1
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC