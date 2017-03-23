Goa Mentum Station | New test track f...

Goa Mentum Station | New test track for high-tech automated vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KurzweilAI.net

Inside a secretive test track for self-driving cars. A former military weapons depot is now a track where companies can test their autonomous cars in private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KurzweilAI.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 23 hr Ilovetocum12321 85
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Thu Helen 1
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Wed Living Lean 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
Sunvalley Mall Hook Up Mar 16 zanker100 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC